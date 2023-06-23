Parliamentary foreign affairs committee chairman meets with U.S. House counterpart
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The chairman of South Korea's parliamentary foreign affairs committee has met with his U.S. House counterpart in Washington, and discussed the alliance between the two countries and other pending issues, the National Assembly said Friday.
Rep. Kim Tae-ho of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) said during the meeting with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) on Thursday that the bilateral alliance was qualitatively strengthened thanks to the "Washington Declaration" adopted at an April summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden.
McCaul said it was very positive that Yoon considers relations with the United States a priority.
Kim also said the two countries should continue to strengthen relations as they share universal values, such as freedom, democracy and human rights, and asked for McCaul's attention to the Inflation Reduction Act and other U.S. legislation feared to negatively affect South Korea, the National Assembly said.
Also attending the meeting were Reps. Lee Jae-jung of the main opposition Democratic Party and Choi Hyung-du of the ruling PPP, and U.S. House Rep. Young Kim.
