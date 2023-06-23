SK Innovation to raise 1.17 tln won via stock sale

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 1.17 trillion won (US$903 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 8.19 million common shares at a price of 143,800 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.

