Biz leaders of S. Korea, Vietnam discuss future cooperation in supply chains, climate change

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Business leaders of South Korean and Vietnam agreed Friday to actively seek ways to boost cooperation in such areas as supply chains, climate change and digital economy toward a future-oriented relationship, a Korean business organization said.

Some 600 businesspeople and government officials of the two countries gathered at the Korea-Vietnam Business Forum, held in Vietnam during President Yoon Suk Yeol's three-day state visit to the country, according to the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

The chiefs of South Korea's top conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, were among the delegation accompanying Yoon on the trip and also at the forum.



Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairperson Chey Tae-won delivers a speech during the Korea-Vietnam Business Forum in Hanoi on June 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

"Investments by Korean companies have contributed to the Vietnamese economy. But Vietnam is also a bridgehead for Korean companies expanding their footholds in exports and seeking to better respond to the global supply chain issue," SK Group chief Chey, who doubles as the KCCI chief, said in the welcoming speech.

"There are so many projects to cooperate on, such as technologies, cultural exchanges and startups," Chey said, expressing hopes that the forum will serve as an occasion that will shed a new light on the future of the two countries' economic partnership.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho and Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang were present at Friday's forum.

Vietnam's Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, and Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien were among the officials in Hanoi attending the venue.



(From L to R in front row) SK Group Chairman and KCCI Chairperson Chey Tae-won, Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and other businesspeople attend the Korea-Vietnam Business Forum in Hanoi on June 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr

(END)