Prostemics to raise 1 bln won via stock sale
All News 18:58 June 23, 2023
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Prostemics Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 1 billion won (US$766,750). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 192,196 common shares at a price of 5,203 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
