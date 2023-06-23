Prostemics to raise 1 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Prostemics Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 1 billion won (US$766,750). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 192,196 common shares at a price of 5,203 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

(END)