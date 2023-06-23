Yoon meets with general secretary of Vietnamese Communist Party

By Lee Haye-ah

HANOI, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met Friday with the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the most powerful position in the country, and discussed ways to develop bilateral ties, the presidential office said.

Yoon met with Nguyen Phu Trong at the party's headquarters as part of his three-day state visit to Vietnam, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

Yoon called for developing the bilateral relationship in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established between the two countries last year, saying their cooperation should reach beyond people-to-people exchanges, and education and training, to cutting-edge technologies.

Trong said Vietnam places great importance on its relationship with South Korea and expressed pleasure that the two countries established a foundation for developing their ties by elevating the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In particular, Trong said South Korea has become an optimal model for Vietnam by continuing its rapid growth, adding he hopes the young people of Vietnam will learn from South Korea.

The secretary general also stressed the need to strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries, citing their similar histories of overcoming adversity and invasion.

Yoon expressed his agreement, saying he hopes the two countries, which have fought long to defend their sovereignty and independence, will respect the sovereignty and independence of other nations, and jointly contribute to world peace.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) holds talks with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, in Hanoi on June 23, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)