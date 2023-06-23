2 CEOs of petrochemical firm referred to prosecution over deadly factory explosion
YEOSU, South Korea, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Two CEOs at a petrochemical factory in the southern city of Yeosu were referred to prosecution Friday on allegations that they violated safety regulations in a deadly explosion that left four workers killed and another four injured.
The Gwangju branch of the Ministry of Employment and Labor sent the explosion case at Yeochun NCC Co. to the prosecution to see if the two CEOs violated the workplace disaster law, which went into effect early last year, aimed at better protecting workers from industrial accidents.
The explosion took place at the factory in the port city, about 320 kilometers south of Seoul, in February last year, while workers were conducting a test on a heat exchanger.
Four people -- one employee of the petrochemical company and three employees of a subcontractor -- died, and four others were injured.
Under the law, owners and CEOs of companies with five or more employees can face a minimum one-year prison sentence or up to a fine of 1 billion won (US$763,200) in the event of serious workplace disasters.
Aside from the ministry's measure, police in October referred eight people, including the factory manager, to prosecution on charges of manslaughter by professional negligence.
