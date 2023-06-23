Yoon meets with chairman of Vietnam's National Assembly
By Lee Haye-ah
HANOI, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met Friday with the chairman of Vietnam's National Assembly and requested the parliament's active role in developing bilateral relations, the presidential office said.
Yoon met with Vuong Dinh Hue at the National Assembly building as part of his three-day state visit to Vietnam, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.
"In order to further vitalize bilateral exchanges and cooperation, the two countries will have to work together to enhance the rights and interests of their businesses and peoples," Yoon was quoted as saying, asking that the National Assembly keep such measures in mind during the legislative process.
Hue said the Assembly will provide active support to promote exchanges and cooperation between the two countries' parliaments and help strengthen the overall bilateral relationship.
He also promised to work to enhance the rights and interests of South Korean companies and nationals in Vietnam, while requesting Seoul's support for Vietnamese companies and nationals in South Korea.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea cites botched satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
Chinese authorities place S. Korean football player under formal arrest
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
-
(LEAD) Arrest warrant issued for mother accused of killing 2 newborns, storing bodies in freezer
-
N. Korea most likely to use nuclear weapons as means of coercion: U.S. intelligence report
-
Fifty Fifty becomes longest-charting K-pop girl group on Billboard Hot 100
-
Yoon meets with Korean language students in Hanoi
-
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival