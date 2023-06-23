Yoon meets with chairman of Vietnam's National Assembly

By Lee Haye-ah

HANOI, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met Friday with the chairman of Vietnam's National Assembly and requested the parliament's active role in developing bilateral relations, the presidential office said.

Yoon met with Vuong Dinh Hue at the National Assembly building as part of his three-day state visit to Vietnam, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

"In order to further vitalize bilateral exchanges and cooperation, the two countries will have to work together to enhance the rights and interests of their businesses and peoples," Yoon was quoted as saying, asking that the National Assembly keep such measures in mind during the legislative process.

Hue said the Assembly will provide active support to promote exchanges and cooperation between the two countries' parliaments and help strengthen the overall bilateral relationship.

He also promised to work to enhance the rights and interests of South Korean companies and nationals in Vietnam, while requesting Seoul's support for Vietnamese companies and nationals in South Korea.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) shakes hands with Vuong Dinh Hue, chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, in Hanoi on June 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

