First ladies of S. Korea, Vietnam discuss cultural exchanges
By Lee Haye-ah
HANOI, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee met with her Vietnamese counterpart Friday and discussed cultural exchanges, the presidential office said.
Kim met with Phan Thi Thanh Tam at a restaurant in Hanoi while accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol on a state visit to Vietnam, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.
Kim wore the ao dai, the Vietnamese national garment, which was given to her by Tam, and the two shared pleasantries over traditional lotus tea and snacks, Lee said.
"I wore the ao dai as a symbol of the close friendship between South Korea and Vietnam," Kim was quoted as saying. "It is beautiful, because Vietnam's traditional beauty harmonizes with modern practicality."
Kim said she would like to express her gratitude by showing Tam the hanbok, Korea's traditional dress, when she visits South Korea.
Tam responded that the ao dai's green color suited Kim and thanked her for wearing the garment, noting she was the first South Korean first lady to do so.
The two also watched a performance of Vietnamese traditional music and a South Korean song.
"Thanks to your careful consideration, I was able to have a meaningful time, and vividly feel the attention and friendship between the two countries," Kim was quoted as saying.
Tam responded that she hopes the two countries' friendship will continue based on the precious relationship they established, adding she hopes Kim will visit again.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
