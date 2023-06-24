Yoon attends state dinner hosted by Vietnam president
By Lee Haye-ah
HANOI, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee attended a state dinner hosted by Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on Friday, with both leaders celebrating the friendship between their countries and expressing hope for stronger cooperation in the years to come.
The state dinner was held at the International Convention Center in Hanoi, on the second day of Yoon's three-day state visit to Vietnam, which came as the two countries seek to strengthen economic and security cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established last year.
In his remarks, Yoon quoted the words of former Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh, saying one must plant trees for the next decade but nurture people for the next century.
"For a prosperous 100 years, we will keep increasing investment and support for the future generations of our two countries," he said, proposing a toast. "I hope today will be a new start for that."
Thuong said Yoon's visit is an important first step on the path the two countries will take together as good friends and good partners.
"Let us join forces so that this remarkable relationship can go farther," he said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea cites botched satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
Chinese authorities place S. Korean football player under formal arrest
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
-
(LEAD) Arrest warrant issued for mother accused of killing 2 newborns, storing bodies in freezer
-
N. Korea most likely to use nuclear weapons as means of coercion: U.S. intelligence report
-
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
-
Yoon meets with Korean language students in Hanoi
-
Fifty Fifty becomes longest-charting K-pop girl group on Billboard Hot 100