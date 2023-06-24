Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- Concerns grow for semi-basement residents ahead of monsoon; flood barriers uninstalled in many areas (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, Vietnam to strengthen cooperation in responding to N. Korea, development of rare earths (Kookmin Daily)
-- At least 22 children without birth registrations found only after reports of abuse since 2019 (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, Vietnam to cooperate in maritime security, development of rare earths (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea, Vietnam in same boat from security to supply chains (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, Vietnam agree to cooperate against N.K. nukes, in arms industry and rare earths (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- BTS and ARMY, a decade of companionship (Hankyoreh)
-- White-haired Ethiopian veteran of Korean War says he's glad to see a bright S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, Vietnam forge alliance in rare earth supply chain (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Labor crunch in AI developers; 8,000 short right now (Korea Economic Daily)
