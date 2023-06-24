Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:11 June 24, 2023
SEOUL, Jun. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/22 Cloudy 0
Incheon 28/20 Sunny 0
Suwon 31/20 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 33/22 Sunny 20
Daejeon 33/21 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 32/19 Sunny 60
Gangneung 28/19 Sunny 10
Jeonju 32/21 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 32/21 Sunny 0
Jeju 28/21 Sunny 60
Daegu 31/19 Sunny 10
Busan 27/20 Sunny 0
(END)
