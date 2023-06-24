Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

June 24, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/22 Cloudy 0

Incheon 28/20 Sunny 0

Suwon 31/20 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 33/22 Sunny 20

Daejeon 33/21 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 32/19 Sunny 60

Gangneung 28/19 Sunny 10

Jeonju 32/21 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 32/21 Sunny 0

Jeju 28/21 Sunny 60

Daegu 31/19 Sunny 10

Busan 27/20 Sunny 0

