World No. 1 Ko Jin-young stays in contention at LPGA major, closes in on rankings record

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Ko Jin-young, world No. 1 in women's golf in pursuit of history, has posted an under-par score to stay in the hunt at the second major tournament of the LPGA season.

Ko carded a two-under 69 in the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey, on Friday (local time). After picking up six birdies and four bogeys on Day 2, Ko sits at one-under 141 overall, tied for eighth and four strokes behind the leader from Ireland, Leona Maguire.

Ko started the week at No. 1 in the women's rankings and tied Lorena Ochoa for the most weeks spent at the top with 158.



In this Getty Images photo, Ko Jin-young of South Korea acknowledges fans after making a birdie on the second green during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey, on June 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

Three players ranked below the South Korean entered this tournament with a chance to reach No. 1. However, No. 2 and No. 4 players, Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu, both missed the cut, while No. 3 Lydia Ko made the cut on the number at five-over par.

This should keep Ko Jin-young on the path to break the tie with Ochoa by the end of this week.

Only 15 players are sitting under par through 36 holes on the par-71 course, which played at 6,575 yards on Friday.

"This golf course is not easy. We needed extra focus on the course," Ko said. "I just focused on one shot at a time on the course. My putter was hot today. My putter saved my life."

Ko has won two major titles so far but both of them came in 2019. Asked if she is putting pressure on herself to end the major championship drought, Ko said she wants to focus on bettering her past performances and see where that takes her.



In this Getty Images photo, Ko Jin-young of South Korea tees off on the third hole during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey, on June 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

"My best finish was a tie for 11th at the KPMG, and I just want to finish in the top 10," she said. "If my shot is getting better and putter is still like the first couple days, I think I can have a chance to get the win this week."

Fellow South Korean Jenny Shin is also at one-under through two rounds, after shooting a 72 that included a double bogey on the par-5 17th.

Defending champion Chun In-gee is at four-over after 36 holes, following a 72 on Friday.



In this Getty Images photo, Jenny Shin of South Korea tees off on the first hole during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey, on June 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)