Fifty Fifty becomes longest-charting K-pop girl group on British Official Singles Chart
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Fifty Fifty's hit song "Cupid" has set a new record for the longest entry on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100 by a K-pop girl group.
According to the latest data released Friday (British time), the song ranked 16th, down from 12th the previous week, staying on the chart for the 13th consecutive week.
The previous record for the longest-charting song from a K-pop girl group was held by "Kiss and Make Up," a collaborative single between BLACKPINK and Dua Lipa, which spent 12 weeks on the chart.
"Cupid" debuted on the chart at No. 96 in early April and rapidly ascended the rankings, peaking at No. 8 on May 12. The achievement made Fifty Fifty the first K-pop girl group to crack the top 10 of the chart.
The four-member group has also achieved the title of the longest-charting K-pop girl group on the Billboard Hot 100, with "Cupid" remaining on the U.S. chart for the 13th consecutive week.
The group made its debut in November and quickly rose to stardom in late March, becoming the fastest K-pop group to enter the Billboard Hot 100.
Meanwhile, boy group Group Ateez's ninth EP, "The World Ep. 2: Outlaw," debuted at No. 10 on the British Official Albums Chart Top 100.
(END)
