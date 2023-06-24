Yoon returns home from trip to France, Vietnam

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol returned home Saturday after visiting France to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo and then Vietnam for a state visit aimed at deepening economic ties.

Yoon began the six-day trip in Paris, where he attended a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions, the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo.

In a presentation delivered in English, Yoon promised to make the 2030 World Expo the best of all time if BIE member states cast their votes for Busan, the southeastern city competing against Rome, Italy, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On the second leg of his trip, Yoon traveled to Vietnam for a three-day state visit and held a summit with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong.

The two countries adopted a series of documents, including an action plan for implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established between the two sides last year.

A 205-member business delegation comprising chiefs of conglomerates and smaller-sized companies accompanied Yoon on the trip, the largest yet under the current administration.

Yoon was joined by first lady Kim Keon Hee to both nations.



President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, give farewell greetings while boarding the presidential plane at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on June 19, 2023, to depart for France to promote South Korea's bid for the 2030 World Expo. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)