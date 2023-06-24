Yoon visits Samsung R&D Center in Hanoi
By Lee Haye-ah
HANOI, June 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday visited a Samsung Electronics research and development (R&D) center in Hanoi in a demonstration of his commitment to nurturing talents in science and technology.
The US$220 million facility opened last December, becoming the tech giant's largest R&D facility in Southeast Asia.
Yoon met with around 50 young digital sector workers from the two countries, which he said have evolved from manufacturing cooperation partners to key research and development partners, according to his office.
He also pledged to actively support the two countries' joint research to enable the creation of innovative values fusing the two countries' technologies, and expand the scale of programs strengthening the capabilities of future generations.
Samsung Electronics produces more than 50 percent of the smartphones it sells around the world in Vietnam. The company said a total of 2,200 employees will work at the 16-story R&D center to research and develop software and technologies for mobile phones and other smart and network devices.
The visit to the R&D center was Yoon's last stop on his three-day state visit to Vietnam before returning home.
