S. Korean nationals safe in Russia's Rostov-on-Don after mercenary revolt: foreign ministry

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- All nine South Korean nationals remain safe in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don since an armed rebellion by a Russian mercenary group against its military, Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday.

The South Korean mission in charge of the region carried out an emergency safety inspection of all Korean nationals living in the area immediately after the launch of the Wagner mercenary group's revolt in the southern Russian city was made known, a foreign ministry official said.

"We have confirmed that everyone is safe. We are intently watching the situation as we maintain close communications with our nationals living in Rostov-on-Don," the official said.

Tensions are escalating in Russia after the Wagner mercenary group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, once a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, launched a revolt to topple the Russian military.



This AFP photo captures members of a Wagner group patrol near a tank outside a circus building in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

