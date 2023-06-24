Top diplomats of S. Korea, Vietnam hold talks in Hanoi
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Top diplomats of South Korea and Vietnam agreed Saturday to work together to realize the commitments made between the two countries' leaders during President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the Southeast Asian nation this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son, discussed the follow-up steps to breakfast talks in Hanoi that took place on the day of Yoon's departure, the ministry said.
The ministers took note of the written commitments signed between the two governments and the more than 100 business deals clinched among the companies and entities of the two countries.
They agreed to actively cooperate to elevate their diplomatic relations to a "comprehensive strategic partnership," upon the 30th anniversary of their bilateral ties this year.
In the talks, Park asked for the Vietnamese foreign ministry's support to make tangible progress on pending issues pertaining to labor, visas and licensing for financial institutions, as well as critical minerals, supply chains and energy, among others.
Park also invited Son to South Korea to continue the close dialogue, according to the ministry.
