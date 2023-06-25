Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

June 25, 2023

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/22 Sunny 10

Incheon 31/22 Cloudy 20

Suwon 31/21 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 32/22 Sunny 60

Daejeon 31/21 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 33/20 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 29/21 Sunny 0

Jeonju 30/21 Sunny 90

Gwangju 27/21 Sunny 90

Jeju 27/21 Rain 70

Daegu 30/20 Sunny 80

Busan 26/20 Sunny 80

