Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 June 25, 2023
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 33/22 Sunny 10
Incheon 31/22 Cloudy 20
Suwon 31/21 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 32/22 Sunny 60
Daejeon 31/21 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 33/20 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 29/21 Sunny 0
Jeonju 30/21 Sunny 90
Gwangju 27/21 Sunny 90
Jeju 27/21 Rain 70
Daegu 30/20 Sunny 80
Busan 26/20 Sunny 80
