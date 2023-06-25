Yoon lauds sacrifice of fallen soldiers on 73rd Korean War anniversary

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday lauded the sacrifice of fallen troops from the 1950-53 Korean War and called on the nation to remember their "bloodshed uniforms" on the 73rd anniversary of the war's outbreak.

In a Facebook post, Yoon said the "blood and tears shed by the war veterans and their families shall never be forgotten," stressing that "only strong power can guarantee real peace."

He also vowed to further defend South Korea and contribute in bringing prosperity and freedom to the people so that the "sacrifices of the heroes who fought against the invasion of the communist forces do not go in vain."

Yoon noted that 1.95 million U.N. soldiers, including 1.78 million U.S. soldiers, came "rushing to protect" the freedom of South Koreans during the Korean War.

The Korean War broke out on June 25, 1950, when tank-led North Korean troops invaded South Korea. The United States and 20 other allied countries fought on the side of South Korea under the U.N. flag.

Around 140,000 South Korean troops were killed in action, with some 1.95 million U.N. troops from 22 countries, including the United States, Britain, Canada and Turkey, participating in the war.

The two Koreas are still technically at war, as the war ended in a cease-fire, not a peace treaty.



President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a luncheon meeting for people of national merit and their families at the former presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, in Seoul on June 14, 2023. The meeting came ahead of the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War that falls on June 25. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

