S. Korean Navy to join U.S.-led maritime exercise in waters off Guam

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Navy said Sunday it will participate in a U.S.-led multinational maritime exercise in waters off Guam next month to enhance combined operational capabilities.

The Pacific Vanguard exercise is scheduled to take place from July 1-12, involving the naval forces from South Korea, the United States, Australia and Japan.

The Korean Navy will send the 4,400-ton Munmu the Great destroyer to the exercise.

During the exercise, the navies are expected to engage in various maritime operations, like anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations and live-fire missile events.

The Korean Navy has taken part in the exercise since 2019.



This file photo, released by the South Korean Navy on April 17, 2023, shows three Aegis-equipped destroyers -- the South's Yulgok Yi I (front), the Benfold (C) of the U.S. Navy and the JS Atago of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force -- sailing in waters off South Korea's east coast. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

