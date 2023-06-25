S. Korean Navy to join U.S.-led maritime exercise in waters off Guam
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Navy said Sunday it will participate in a U.S.-led multinational maritime exercise in waters off Guam next month to enhance combined operational capabilities.
The Pacific Vanguard exercise is scheduled to take place from July 1-12, involving the naval forces from South Korea, the United States, Australia and Japan.
The Korean Navy will send the 4,400-ton Munmu the Great destroyer to the exercise.
During the exercise, the navies are expected to engage in various maritime operations, like anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations and live-fire missile events.
The Korean Navy has taken part in the exercise since 2019.
