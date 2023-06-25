Heavy rain forecast for Jeju as monsoon season approaches

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Heavy rains are expected to soak the southern island of Jeju as it braces for the annual monsoon season, the local weather agency said Sunday.

Mild rain started overnight in parts of Jeju and expanded across the island due to the influence of northbound wind caused by low atmospheric pressure, according to the Jeju Regional Meteorological Administration.

At 5 a.m., a heavy rain advisory was issued across the island and a strong wind advisory in the mountainous regions. A warning for high waves was also issued in the far southern seas of the island and other areas.

From early Sunday to evening, Jeju is likely to receive 40 to 60 millimeters of rain per hour, accompanied by strong wind and lightning, according to the weather agency.

The island is expected to receive up to 100 to 200 mm of rain until Monday and up to 300 mm in its mountainous areas.

Other major areas in the country will also see rain, with the greater capital area expected to receive between 30 mm and 100 mm of rain on Monday.



This file photo shows a car moving along an inundated road in the city of Seogwipo on South Korea's largest island of Jeju on May 4, 2023. (Yonhap)



