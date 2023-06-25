(LEAD) Heavy rain forecast for parts of S. Korea as monsoon season approaches

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; CHANGES headline)

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Heavy rains are expected to soak parts of South Korea as the nation braces for the annual monsoon season, the national weather agency said Sunday.

As of 11:00 a.m., a mountainous region of the southern island of Jeju received 80 millimeters of rain, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Downpours were expected to start overnight in Jeju and southern coastal areas due to the influence of northbound wind caused by low atmospheric pressure, the weather agency said.

From early Sunday through to the evening, Jeju is likely to receive 40 to 60 millimeters of rain per hour, accompanied by strong wind and lightning, according to the weather agency.

The island is expected to receive up to 100 to 300 mm of rain until Monday and up to 500 mm in its mountainous areas.

Other major areas in the country will also see rain, with the greater capital area expected to receive between 30 mm and 100 mm of rain on Monday.



This file photo shows a car moving along an inundated road in the city of Seogwipo on South Korea's largest island of Jeju on May 4, 2023. (Yonhap)



