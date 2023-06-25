(2nd LD) Heavy rain forecast for parts of S. Korea as monsoon season approaches

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details throughout; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Heavy rains are expected to soak parts of South Korea late Sunday as the nation braces for the annual monsoon season, the national weather agency said.

While the southern resort island of Jeju and southern coastal areas are receiving 10-20 millimeters of rain per hour, downpours are expected to start overnight in the central Chungcheong Province and some parts of North Gyeongsang Province, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Heavy rains are expected to be accompanied by strong wind and lightning overnight, according to the weather agency.

Jeju Island, which has already received 50-200 mm of rain, is forecast to see torrential rains Monday. The island is forecast to receive 40-60 mm of rain per hour Sunday night.

Other major areas in the country will also receive downpours, with 20-40 mm of rain per hour expected to fall in the greater capital area from daybreak Monday through the morning.

The KMA said heavy rains are expected until Tuesday and frequent precipitation is also anticipated afterward.

"Safety precautions during the commute to work are advised, as the greater capital area is expected to receive heavy rains through Monday morning," the weather agency said.



This photo, taken June 25, 2023, shows heavy rain falling on the southern resort island of Jeju. (Yonhap)



