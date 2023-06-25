(2nd LD) Heavy rain forecast for parts of S. Korea as monsoon season approaches
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details throughout; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Heavy rains are expected to soak parts of South Korea late Sunday as the nation braces for the annual monsoon season, the national weather agency said.
While the southern resort island of Jeju and southern coastal areas are receiving 10-20 millimeters of rain per hour, downpours are expected to start overnight in the central Chungcheong Province and some parts of North Gyeongsang Province, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Heavy rains are expected to be accompanied by strong wind and lightning overnight, according to the weather agency.
Jeju Island, which has already received 50-200 mm of rain, is forecast to see torrential rains Monday. The island is forecast to receive 40-60 mm of rain per hour Sunday night.
Other major areas in the country will also receive downpours, with 20-40 mm of rain per hour expected to fall in the greater capital area from daybreak Monday through the morning.
The KMA said heavy rains are expected until Tuesday and frequent precipitation is also anticipated afterward.
"Safety precautions during the commute to work are advised, as the greater capital area is expected to receive heavy rains through Monday morning," the weather agency said.
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea cites botched satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
N. Korea slams Blinken's remarks on China role, warns of 'overwhelming' response to U.S. provocation
-
S. Korean Navy to join U.S.-led maritime exercise in waters off Guam
-
Heavy rain forecast for Jeju as monsoon season approaches
-
S. Korea has no intention to strike sour note with China: FM
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War