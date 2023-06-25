Yoon likely to retain head of spy agency despite mishap in personnel appointment
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol is likely to retain the head of the intelligence agency in spite of a recent mishap in personnel appointment at the National Intelligence Service (NIS), an informed source at the ruling bloc said Sunday.
NIS Director Kim Kyou-hyun has been in hot water after the spy agency reportedly summoned chiefs of its key overseas missions, raising questions over the agency's personnel management.
Yoon, who returned home Saturday after visiting France and Vietnam, was briefed on the matter, according to the source.
"It has been decided not to replace Director Kim," the source said on the condition of anonymity.
Yoon is also likely to nominate the new chief of the state broadcasting watchdog as early as later this week.
Lee Dong-kwan, a special adviser to the president and former senior presidential secretary for press affairs under the Lee Myung-bak administration, has reportedly been picked to head the Korea Communications Commission.
Separately, Yoon has been weighing replacing around 10 vice ministers to give a boost to key state projects in his administration's second year in office, presidential officials have said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea cites botched satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
(LEAD) Yoon departs for France to promote Expo bid
-
N. Korea slams Blinken's remarks on China role, warns of 'overwhelming' response to U.S. provocation
-
Yoon returns home from trip to France, Vietnam
-
S. Korean nationals safe in Russia's Rostov-on-Don after mercenary revolt: foreign ministry
-
2 CEOs of petrochemical firm referred to prosecution over deadly factory explosion
-
S. Korean, Vietnamese leaders have breakfast meeting