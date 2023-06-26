SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 26.



Korean-language dailies

-- 'Putin's control' penetrated overnight (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- How applying for a legitimate loan service led to illegal private loan trap (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Putin's chef' rocks 23-year power (Donga Ilbo)

-- We remember the sacrifices of heroes (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Nakdong River line of defense guarded through blood was cornerstone of S. Korea, U.S. alliance' (Segye Times)

-- Revolt ends in a day, but Putin's 23-year leadership faces deadly blow (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Growth of 'hagwons' 3 times that of convenience stores in Seoul (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Putin's ironfisted rule hit by closest confidante's revolt (Hankyoreh)

-- Loyalist's revolt leaves Putin in shock (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Record 6.5 tln-won deal inked in Saudi Arabia following Yoon's efforts (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Putin's ironfisted leadership faces biggest crisis after one-day revolt (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Separated families hold onto hope for reunion (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Russian rebel's exile ends revolt but leaves questions about Putin's power (Korea Herald)

-- Murder of 2 newborns reignites debate over anonymous childbirth (Korea Times)

(END)