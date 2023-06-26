N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's foreign ministry on Monday accused Seoul and Washington of pushing tensions to "the brink of a nuclear war" akin to the 1950-53 Korean War, saying it will continue to bolster its self-defensive capabilities.
In a research report released by the foreign ministry's Institute for American Studies, North Korea likened the current military tensions in the region to the night before the outbreak of the Korean War as it slammed the United States and South Korea for their "delusional anti-communist military confrontation" and "rhetorical threats."
"Such bellicose moves of the U.S. have pushed the military tensions on the Korean peninsula and in Northeast Asia already plunged into an extremely unstable situation closer to the brink of a nuclear war," the ministry said in the English-language report released by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The North argued that the U.S. is "resorting to the worrying hostile acts of wantonly encroaching upon the sovereignty and security" of the North more persistently this year than ever before and has reached a threshold that can no longer be tolerated.
It then warned that a war on the peninsula would "rapidly expand into a world war and a thermonuclear war unprecedented in the world," causing "the most catastrophic and irreversible consequences" to peace and security in the region and the rest of the world.
Pyongyang will continue to further accelerate its efforts to bolster "its self-defensive capabilities for safeguarding its sovereignty" unless the U.S. withdraws its "anachronistic hostile policy" and persistent military threat against the North, the report said.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea cites botched satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
DP leader vows to give up immunity from arrest
-
S. Korea to release report on forced labor in N. Korea for 1st time
-
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
Passenger attempts to open plane door on Jeju Air flight
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea cites botched satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
S. Korean Navy to join U.S.-led maritime exercise in waters off Guam
-
S. Korea has no intention to strike sour note with China: FM
-
(LEAD) Heavy rain forecast for parts of S. Korea as monsoon season approaches
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War