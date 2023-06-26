Festivals Calendar - July 2023

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in July.



* Boryeong Mud Festival

When: July 21-Aug. 6

Where: Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province

The 26th Boryeong Mud Festival will be held at Daecheon Beach on South Korea's western coast. Boryeong is famous for its abundant natural resources and beautiful scenery, and Daecheon is one of the largest and best swimming beaches in the country, drawing more than 10 million visitors annually. The festival offers a chance to bathe in a massive mud tub, receive mud massages, compete in the "Mud King" contest and participate in a mud photo contest. Tourists will also be able to buy various mud-based cosmetic products at discounted prices.

For more information, visit (https://www.mudfestival.or.kr/festival/view).



* Taebaek Sunflower Festival

When: July 21-Aug. 15

Where: Guwau Village of Taebaek, Gangwon Province

Guwau Village in Taebaek has annually hosted the Taebaek Sunflower Festival in the nation's largest sunflower patch spanning 100,000 square meters. Visitors can see 300 species of wildflowers, along with a field of sunflowers, during the festival period. The program includes planting flowers, making fermented sunflower broth and feeding animals, as well as various exhibitions and concerts. For more information, visit (www.sunflowerfestival.co.kr).



* Muan Lotus Festival

When: July 20-23

Where: Baeknyeon Pond, Muan, South Jeolla Province

Having started in 1997, the Muan Lotus Festival is the largest single lotus festival in the country. Various events will be offered to visitors at the festival, set amid blooming white lotus flowers in the area of the 100,000-square-meter Baeknyeong Pond. These events will include a singing contest by Muan residents and a drone light show, as well as drinking lotus tea and experiencing a lotus foot bath.

For more information, visit (http://tour.muan.go.kr).



* Buyeo Seodong Lotus Festival

When: July 13-16

Where: Seodong Park, Buyeo, South Chungcheong Province

Seodong was a prince of the Baekje Kingdom who became King Mu, the 30th monarch of the kingdom. The Seodong Lotus Festival is held around Gungnam Pond, which is featured in the legend about Seodong. The program includes a night parade featuring Prince Seodong and Princess Seonhwa, performances of traditional music and dance, experiences of Baekje culture and a photo contest set against the backdrop of picturesque lotus blossoms.

For more information, visit (http://xn--js0bz0g15jvvd8vh0a700bh8n.kr/)



