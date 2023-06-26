Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 26, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/22 Rain 80

Incheon 25/22 Rain 80

Suwon 25/21 Rain 80

Cheongju 27/23 Rain 70

Daejeon 25/22 Rain 70

Chuncheon 26/21 Rain 80

Gangneung 27/20 Rain 80

Jeonju 27/23 Rain 70

Gwangju 26/23 Rain 80

Jeju 30/25 Rain 70

Daegu 27/21 Rain 70

Busan 26/22 Rain 60

(END)

