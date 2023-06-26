Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 June 26, 2023
SEOUL, Jun. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/22 Rain 80
Incheon 25/22 Rain 80
Suwon 25/21 Rain 80
Cheongju 27/23 Rain 70
Daejeon 25/22 Rain 70
Chuncheon 26/21 Rain 80
Gangneung 27/20 Rain 80
Jeonju 27/23 Rain 70
Gwangju 26/23 Rain 80
Jeju 30/25 Rain 70
Daegu 27/21 Rain 70
Busan 26/22 Rain 60
(END)
