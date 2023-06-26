Ateez reaches new peak on Billboard 200 with 'The World Ep. 2: Outlaw'
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Ateez's latest EP, "The World Ep. 2: Outlaw," has landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking its highest-charting entry yet.
The six-track album had earned 105,500 equivalent album units in the United States since its release on June 16, including 101,000 units of album sales, Billboard said in a chart preview Sunday (U.S. time). The latest chart will be released Tuesday.
This marks the band's highest-charting record yet and the third top 10 entry of its career.
The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S., measured by equivalent album units comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records.
Debuting in 2018, the eight-piece group has been known for its intense stage performances and unique music style.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea cites botched satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
DP leader vows to give up immunity from arrest
-
S. Korea to release report on forced labor in N. Korea for 1st time
-
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
Passenger attempts to open plane door on Jeju Air flight
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea cites botched satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
S. Korean Navy to join U.S.-led maritime exercise in waters off Guam
-
S. Korea has no intention to strike sour note with China: FM
-
(LEAD) Heavy rain forecast for parts of S. Korea as monsoon season approaches
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War