Presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol is working in emergency response mode to monitor possible damage from the annual monsoon season, which began over the weekend, an official said Monday.
Heavy rains soaked the nation overnight, with the capital area and other inland regions receiving 10-20 millimeters of rain per hour as of 7 a.m., according to the national weather agency.
Yoon instructed the government upon returning from a trip to France and Vietnam on Saturday to thoroughly prepare against damage from the monsoon, especially casualties.
"This year's monsoon is expected to be longer than previous years, and there is concern about sudden downpours," a presidential official told Yonhap News Agency. "We are on high alert and working in emergency mode."
The government, led by the interior ministry, launched a task force three weeks ago to brace for potential damage from the monsoon.
Relevant ministries, agencies, local governments and the presidential office have held videoconferences two to three times a week to coordinate their response nationwide.
