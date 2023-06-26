(LEAD) Government braces for possible monsoon damage as heavy rain damps nation

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES with more details throughout; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Heavy rain began pouring nationwide Monday, with at least 226 millimeters falling on the southern island of Jeju, while the government went on alert for possible damage as the annual rainy season got under way.

In addition to Jeju, southern parts of the country also received rains of up to 80 mm as of Monday morning, while Seoul and its surrounding areas received smaller amounts, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

But no casualties have been reported.

Through Tuesday morning, an additional 200 mm of rain is forecast for Jeju, 30-100 mm for the Seoul metropolitan area and 10-50 mm for Gangwon Province, according to the KMA.



The Cheonggyecheon stream trailway in downtown Seoul is closed due to dangers of possible flooding on June 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

Some minor damage has been reported in provincial regions.

On Jeju Island, fire authorities took safety measures after two cases of fallen trees were reported, and several passenger ships from Mokpo, 309 kilometers southwest of Seoul, and Wando Island off the southwest coast were out of service due to inclement weather at sea, along with passenger ships that link Jeju with nearby islands.

Local governments took various safety measures by deploying flood control materials, such as portable flood wall barriers, sandbags and drainage pumps, in addition to forwarding preemptive disaster alerts in case of flooding.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety had ordered public officials earlier to brace for heavy rain and flooding in low-lying areas by taking appropriate preliminary steps.

The KMA warned against using streamside trails and underground roadways, citing the danger of being stranded, and warned of flooding in lowlands and river torrents.

The temperature as of 10 a.m. Monday recorded 23.4 C in Seoul, 23.3 C in Daejeon, 24.5 C in Gwangju, 29 C in Jeju and 23.4 C in Busan, with daytime highs expected to range from 24 to 27 C.



People walk with umbrellas on Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on June 26, 2023, as the annual monsoon season kicked off nationwide. (Yonhap)

