Justice Party to hold press conference on protest trip to Japan over Fukushima water release
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The minor opposition Justice Party was set to hold a press conference in front of the Japanese Embassy on Monday after some of its lawmakers traveled to Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant in protest of the planned release of contaminated water.
The party's floor leader Bae Jin-gyo, deputy floor leader Lee Eun-ju, and Rep. Kang Eun-mi, who leads the party's special task force opposing the release, made a three-day trip to Japan last week, including a visit to the nuclear plant.
During the trip, the lawmakers also met with civic groups and held a press conference at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) to deliver their objections to the release. Members tried to deliver their letter of complaint to TEPCO but it was rejected, the party said.
