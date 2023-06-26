Go to Contents Go to Navigation

TWICE member Jihyo's debut solo album named 'Zone'

All News 10:15 June 26, 2023

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Jihyo of popular K-pop girl group TWICE will make a debut as a solo artist in August with her debut solo album, "Zone," her agency said Monday.

The singer will drop the EP, led by the lead track "Killin' Me Good," at 1 p.m. on Aug. 18, JYP Entertainment said.

She will become the second member of the nine-piece group to go solo, following Nayeon, who released her first solo album a year ago.

A promotional image for TWICE member Jihyo's upcoming solo project, provided by JYP Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A promotional image for TWICE member Jihyo's upcoming solo project, provided by JYP Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Earlier this month, the agency sparked fans' curiosity by sharing a poster for Jihyo's highly anticipated solo project, featuring the intriguing phrase, "ZYO's ZONE 'Killin' Me Good,'" without providing any further details.

With Monday's announcement, it was revealed that "Zone" is the title of the album, while "Killin' Me Good" is the name of its lead track.

TWICE member Jihyo's debut solo album named 'Zone'

Youtube

https://youtu.be/r8jDAbAoWSc

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#TWICE #Jihyo #solo debut #Zone
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!