By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Jihyo of popular K-pop girl group TWICE will make a debut as a solo artist in August with her debut solo album, "Zone," her agency said Monday.

The singer will drop the EP, led by the lead track "Killin' Me Good," at 1 p.m. on Aug. 18, JYP Entertainment said.

She will become the second member of the nine-piece group to go solo, following Nayeon, who released her first solo album a year ago.

A promotional image for TWICE member Jihyo's upcoming solo project, provided by JYP Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Earlier this month, the agency sparked fans' curiosity by sharing a poster for Jihyo's highly anticipated solo project, featuring the intriguing phrase, "ZYO's ZONE 'Killin' Me Good,'" without providing any further details.

With Monday's announcement, it was revealed that "Zone" is the title of the album, while "Killin' Me Good" is the name of its lead track.

TWICE member Jihyo's debut solo album named 'Zone' Youtube https://youtu.be/r8jDAbAoWSc

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)