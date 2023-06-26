Seoul shares rebound late Mon. morning on institutional buying

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned higher late Monday morning, buoyed by institutional buying.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 13.81 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,583.91 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened lower on losses on Wall Street amid U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks reaffirming the need for more interest rate hikes at a testimony before Congress last week and investors' woes over an economic recession.

But most of the earlier losses were pared on buying by institutions.

Institutions purchased a net 110.6 billion won worth of local shares, offsetting retail and foreign investors' sell-off of a total of 106.4 billion won.

In Seoul, most large-cap shares rose across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained more than 1 percent, and top battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.36 percent. Top automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia were up 0.8 percent and 2.52 percent, respectively. Steel giant POSCO Holdings also rose almost 3 percent, and state-run utility firm KEPCO advanced 3.71 percent.

Bio firms also showed gains, with Samsung Biologics adding 1.47 percent and Celltrion 1.16 percent.

But No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.85 percent, and leading chemicals producer LG Chem went down 0.71 percent. Top energy company SK Innovation dipped more than 7 percent after the company announced Friday its plan to push for paid-in capital increase.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,302.5 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., up 1.7 won from the previous session's close.

