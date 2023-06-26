SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



AmoreG 27,000 UP 150

HyundaiMtr 200,500 UP 600

SamyangFood 104,900 DN 1,600

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 37,950 UP 500

CJ CheilJedang 273,500 0

ORION Holdings 15,100 UP 40

KCC 202,500 UP 1,000

SKBP 83,400 DN 1,100

SKNetworks 4,980 DN 40

Daewoong 13,240 UP 50

Hanwha 30,200 DN 150

SK hynix 113,500 DN 100

Youngpoong 553,000 UP 14,000

SamsungF&MIns 225,000 UP 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,700 UP 300

Kogas 24,900 UP 200

TaihanElecWire 14,650 UP 70

DB HiTek 63,900 UP 500

CJ 71,300 DN 500

LX INT 33,700 DN 400

Daesang 17,560 DN 70

Hyundai M&F INS 31,050 UP 300

Kumyang 56,000 DN 2,100

CJ LOGISTICS 74,600 DN 2,000

DL 43,700 UP 700

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,870 UP 100

KIA CORP. 85,500 UP 2,100

Yuhan 58,300 UP 400

SLCORP 35,450 UP 1,100

DOOSAN 92,100 DN 1,900

HITEJINRO 21,850 UP 450

DB INSURANCE 75,300 UP 400

LOTTE 25,600 DN 150

SamsungElec 72,400 UP 800

NHIS 9,600 UP 110

GCH Corp 14,150 UP 370

LotteChilsung 131,800 UP 2,000

COSMOCHEM 49,750 DN 2,450

POSCO Holdings 400,000 UP 8,000

Hyosung 64,800 UP 500

(MORE)