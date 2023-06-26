KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
AmoreG 27,000 UP 150
HyundaiMtr 200,500 UP 600
SamyangFood 104,900 DN 1,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 37,950 UP 500
CJ CheilJedang 273,500 0
ORION Holdings 15,100 UP 40
KCC 202,500 UP 1,000
SKBP 83,400 DN 1,100
SKNetworks 4,980 DN 40
Daewoong 13,240 UP 50
Hanwha 30,200 DN 150
SK hynix 113,500 DN 100
Youngpoong 553,000 UP 14,000
SamsungF&MIns 225,000 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,700 UP 300
Kogas 24,900 UP 200
TaihanElecWire 14,650 UP 70
DB HiTek 63,900 UP 500
CJ 71,300 DN 500
LX INT 33,700 DN 400
Daesang 17,560 DN 70
Hyundai M&F INS 31,050 UP 300
Kumyang 56,000 DN 2,100
CJ LOGISTICS 74,600 DN 2,000
DL 43,700 UP 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,870 UP 100
KIA CORP. 85,500 UP 2,100
Yuhan 58,300 UP 400
SLCORP 35,450 UP 1,100
DOOSAN 92,100 DN 1,900
HITEJINRO 21,850 UP 450
DB INSURANCE 75,300 UP 400
LOTTE 25,600 DN 150
SamsungElec 72,400 UP 800
NHIS 9,600 UP 110
GCH Corp 14,150 UP 370
LotteChilsung 131,800 UP 2,000
COSMOCHEM 49,750 DN 2,450
POSCO Holdings 400,000 UP 8,000
Hyosung 64,800 UP 500
(MORE)
-
S. Korea to release report on forced labor in N. Korea for 1st time
-
(URGENT) South Korea's Kang Mi-sun wins best female dancer at Benois de la Danse
-
N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'
-
YouTube to launch first official shopping channel in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
-
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
S. Korea to release report on forced labor in N. Korea for 1st time
-
(LEAD) Teenager arrested for attempting to open plane door mid-flight
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
(2nd LD) Heavy rain forecast for parts of S. Korea as monsoon season approaches
-
S. Korea has no intention to strike sour note with China: FM
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
(LEAD) Heavy rain forecast for parts of S. Korea as monsoon season approaches