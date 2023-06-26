KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
TaekwangInd 628,000 UP 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,620 UP 50
KAL 23,650 0
LG Corp. 88,100 UP 400
POSCO FUTURE M 374,000 DN 1,000
Boryung 8,320 UP 10
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,300 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,350 UP 1,500
Shinsegae 179,800 UP 1,400
Nongshim 404,000 DN 500
SGBC 47,200 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,800 UP 2,400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,750 UP 100
LS 90,300 UP 100
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES131 00 0 UP2900
GC Corp 109,500 UP 200
GS E&C 20,200 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 683,000 0
KPIC 144,000 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,380 UP 260
SKC 102,600 DN 5,000
GS Retail 23,250 0
Ottogi 403,000 DN 5,000
YoulchonChem 30,700 DN 2,300
LG Energy Solution 564,000 UP 1,000
HtlShilla 72,800 UP 500
Hanmi Science 33,650 UP 150
SamsungElecMech 144,400 UP 2,000
Hanssem 41,650 UP 1,150
F&F 123,900 DN 1,500
HDKSOE 116,900 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,950 DN 300
MS IND 22,700 UP 750
OCI Holdings 119,600 UP 8,100
LS ELECTRIC 74,900 UP 400
KorZinc 493,000 UP 6,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,620 0
HyundaiMipoDock 82,700 UP 600
IS DONGSEO 34,200 DN 50
S-Oil 71,000 UP 1,000
S. Korea to release report on forced labor in N. Korea for 1st time
(URGENT) South Korea's Kang Mi-sun wins best female dancer at Benois de la Danse
N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'
YouTube to launch first official shopping channel in S. Korea
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
(LEAD) Teenager arrested for attempting to open plane door mid-flight
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
(2nd LD) Heavy rain forecast for parts of S. Korea as monsoon season approaches
S. Korea has no intention to strike sour note with China: FM
(LEAD) Heavy rain forecast for parts of S. Korea as monsoon season approaches