Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:41 June 26, 2023

TaekwangInd 628,000 UP 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,620 UP 50
KAL 23,650 0
LG Corp. 88,100 UP 400
POSCO FUTURE M 374,000 DN 1,000
Boryung 8,320 UP 10
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,300 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,350 UP 1,500
Shinsegae 179,800 UP 1,400
Nongshim 404,000 DN 500
SGBC 47,200 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,800 UP 2,400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,750 UP 100
LS 90,300 UP 100
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES131 00 0 UP2900
GC Corp 109,500 UP 200
GS E&C 20,200 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 683,000 0
KPIC 144,000 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,380 UP 260
SKC 102,600 DN 5,000
GS Retail 23,250 0
Ottogi 403,000 DN 5,000
YoulchonChem 30,700 DN 2,300
LG Energy Solution 564,000 UP 1,000
HtlShilla 72,800 UP 500
Hanmi Science 33,650 UP 150
SamsungElecMech 144,400 UP 2,000
Hanssem 41,650 UP 1,150
F&F 123,900 DN 1,500
HDKSOE 116,900 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,950 DN 300
MS IND 22,700 UP 750
OCI Holdings 119,600 UP 8,100
LS ELECTRIC 74,900 UP 400
KorZinc 493,000 UP 6,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,620 0
HyundaiMipoDock 82,700 UP 600
IS DONGSEO 34,200 DN 50
S-Oil 71,000 UP 1,000
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!