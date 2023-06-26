TaekwangInd 628,000 UP 5,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,620 UP 50

KAL 23,650 0

LG Corp. 88,100 UP 400

POSCO FUTURE M 374,000 DN 1,000

Boryung 8,320 UP 10

LOTTE Fine Chem 69,300 UP 2,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,350 UP 1,500

Shinsegae 179,800 UP 1,400

Nongshim 404,000 DN 500

SGBC 47,200 UP 1,000

HyundaiEng&Const 40,800 UP 2,400

CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,750 UP 100

LS 90,300 UP 100

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES131 00 0 UP2900

GC Corp 109,500 UP 200

GS E&C 20,200 UP 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 683,000 0

KPIC 144,000 DN 1,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,380 UP 260

SKC 102,600 DN 5,000

GS Retail 23,250 0

Ottogi 403,000 DN 5,000

YoulchonChem 30,700 DN 2,300

LG Energy Solution 564,000 UP 1,000

HtlShilla 72,800 UP 500

Hanmi Science 33,650 UP 150

SamsungElecMech 144,400 UP 2,000

Hanssem 41,650 UP 1,150

F&F 123,900 DN 1,500

HDKSOE 116,900 UP 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,950 DN 300

MS IND 22,700 UP 750

OCI Holdings 119,600 UP 8,100

LS ELECTRIC 74,900 UP 400

KorZinc 493,000 UP 6,500

SamsungHvyInd 6,620 0

HyundaiMipoDock 82,700 UP 600

IS DONGSEO 34,200 DN 50

S-Oil 71,000 UP 1,000

