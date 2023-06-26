KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 308,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 165,200 DN 5,200
HMM 18,610 UP 40
HYUNDAI WIA 60,700 UP 1,600
KumhoPetrochem 135,000 UP 1,500
Mobis 221,000 UP 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 131,600 DN 2,800
S-1 54,000 UP 400
ZINUS 27,750 DN 50
Hanchem 229,000 UP 500
DWS 37,250 DN 350
KEPCO 19,080 UP 770
SamsungSecu 36,300 UP 700
KG DONGBU STL 9,010 DN 110
SKTelecom 47,350 DN 50
HyundaiElev 43,100 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 123,800 UP 2,300
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,700 DN 800
KUMHOTIRE 4,950 UP 115
Hanon Systems 9,200 UP 90
SK 151,600 DN 6,600
ShinpoongPharm 16,500 UP 420
Handsome 23,000 UP 150
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp555 00 DN1000
Asiana Airlines 12,270 DN 90
COWAY 44,200 UP 750
LOTTE SHOPPING 71,200 DN 1,100
IBK 10,250 UP 70
DONGSUH 19,060 DN 60
SamsungEng 28,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG C&T 106,400 UP 2,400
PanOcean 5,110 0
SAMSUNG CARD 29,500 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 18,090 DN 120
LOTTE WELLFOOD 105,700 UP 600
KT 30,400 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17050 DN30
LOTTE TOUR 11,030 DN 410
LG Uplus 11,000 UP 120
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,100 UP 1,200
(MORE)
-
S. Korea to release report on forced labor in N. Korea for 1st time
-
(URGENT) South Korea's Kang Mi-sun wins best female dancer at Benois de la Danse
-
N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'
-
YouTube to launch first official shopping channel in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
-
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
S. Korea to release report on forced labor in N. Korea for 1st time
-
(LEAD) Teenager arrested for attempting to open plane door mid-flight
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
(2nd LD) Heavy rain forecast for parts of S. Korea as monsoon season approaches
-
S. Korea has no intention to strike sour note with China: FM
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
(LEAD) Heavy rain forecast for parts of S. Korea as monsoon season approaches