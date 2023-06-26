KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 83,900 UP 1,100
Doosan Enerbility 17,790 DN 320
Doosanfc 28,650 DN 250
LG Display 16,110 DN 360
Kangwonland 17,070 UP 20
NAVER 188,900 0
Kakao 50,000 UP 300
NCsoft 300,000 DN 1,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 51,800 DN 200
COSMAX 91,100 DN 600
KIWOOM 90,600 UP 900
Hanwha Ocean 36,850 DN 800
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,110 UP 10
DWEC 4,165 UP 45
KEPCO KPS 33,000 UP 200
LG H&H 494,500 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 703,000 DN 6,000
KEPCO E&C 70,700 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 34,650 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,650 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 37,050 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 123,500 UP 200
Celltrion 165,100 UP 1,200
TKG Huchems 22,450 UP 100
JB Financial Group 8,560 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 103,100 UP 300
HYUNDAIDEPTST 48,700 UP 250
KIH 51,800 UP 1,400
GS 36,800 DN 150
LIG Nex1 81,500 UP 900
Fila Holdings 38,850 UP 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 192,700 UP 6,700
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,650 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,555 UP 50
AMOREPACIFIC 101,400 UP 300
FOOSUNG 12,940 DN 60
SK Innovation 171,500 DN 11,100
POONGSAN 44,050 DN 600
KBFinancialGroup 47,200 UP 250
Hansae 18,410 UP 10
S. Korea to release report on forced labor in N. Korea for 1st time
(URGENT) South Korea's Kang Mi-sun wins best female dancer at Benois de la Danse
N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'
YouTube to launch first official shopping channel in S. Korea
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
(LEAD) Teenager arrested for attempting to open plane door mid-flight
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
(2nd LD) Heavy rain forecast for parts of S. Korea as monsoon season approaches
S. Korea has no intention to strike sour note with China: FM
