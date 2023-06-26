KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 58,500 UP 200
CSWIND 81,500 DN 3,600
GKL 16,410 DN 710
KOLON IND 52,800 DN 1,500
HanmiPharm 314,500 UP 500
SD Biosensor 13,110 UP 20
Meritz Financial 41,950 DN 100
BNK Financial Group 6,810 DN 50
DGB Financial Group 7,140 DN 50
emart 78,100 DN 300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY336 50 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 43,100 DN 600
PIAM 37,600 DN 500
HANJINKAL 46,800 UP 550
CHONGKUNDANG 82,600 UP 200
DoubleUGames 42,700 DN 850
HL MANDO 51,300 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 760,000 UP 13,000
Doosan Bobcat 57,600 0
Netmarble 51,700 DN 200
KRAFTON 204,000 UP 2,500
HD HYUNDAI 62,500 UP 200
ORION 130,800 UP 5,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,400 DN 50
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,070 DN 50
BGF Retail 184,000 UP 4,200
SKCHEM 71,000 DN 200
HDC-OP 11,680 UP 10
HYOSUNG TNC 407,000 UP 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 496,000 UP 7,500
HANILCMT 12,660 UP 160
SKBS 78,700 UP 900
WooriFinancialGroup 11,960 UP 30
KakaoBank 23,850 UP 200
SKSQUARE 44,900 DN 350
K Car 14,050 DN 300
HYBE 298,000 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 90,800 DN 4,600
DL E&C 35,700 UP 100
kakaopay 47,650 UP 550
S. Korea to release report on forced labor in N. Korea for 1st time
(URGENT) South Korea's Kang Mi-sun wins best female dancer at Benois de la Danse
N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'
YouTube to launch first official shopping channel in S. Korea
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
(LEAD) Teenager arrested for attempting to open plane door mid-flight
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
(2nd LD) Heavy rain forecast for parts of S. Korea as monsoon season approaches
S. Korea has no intention to strike sour note with China: FM
(LEAD) Heavy rain forecast for parts of S. Korea as monsoon season approaches