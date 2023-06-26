Youngone Corp 58,500 UP 200

CSWIND 81,500 DN 3,600

GKL 16,410 DN 710

KOLON IND 52,800 DN 1,500

HanmiPharm 314,500 UP 500

SD Biosensor 13,110 UP 20

Meritz Financial 41,950 DN 100

BNK Financial Group 6,810 DN 50

DGB Financial Group 7,140 DN 50

emart 78,100 DN 300

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY336 50 UP150

KOLMAR KOREA 43,100 DN 600

PIAM 37,600 DN 500

HANJINKAL 46,800 UP 550

CHONGKUNDANG 82,600 UP 200

DoubleUGames 42,700 DN 850

HL MANDO 51,300 UP 300

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 760,000 UP 13,000

Doosan Bobcat 57,600 0

Netmarble 51,700 DN 200

KRAFTON 204,000 UP 2,500

HD HYUNDAI 62,500 UP 200

ORION 130,800 UP 5,500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,400 DN 50

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,070 DN 50

BGF Retail 184,000 UP 4,200

SKCHEM 71,000 DN 200

HDC-OP 11,680 UP 10

HYOSUNG TNC 407,000 UP 3,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 496,000 UP 7,500

HANILCMT 12,660 UP 160

SKBS 78,700 UP 900

WooriFinancialGroup 11,960 UP 30

KakaoBank 23,850 UP 200

SKSQUARE 44,900 DN 350

K Car 14,050 DN 300

HYBE 298,000 DN 3,000

SK ie technology 90,800 DN 4,600

DL E&C 35,700 UP 100

kakaopay 47,650 UP 550

