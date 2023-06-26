Yoon calls for measures to unify foreign labor oversight roles
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday to come up with measures to unify the government's oversight responsibilities for the foreign labor force, citing growing labor shortages at industrial sites, his spokesperson said.
Yoon gave the instruction during a weekly meeting with Han at his office, saying the labor shortages are becoming serious despite the government's efforts due to "structural" reasons of a decline in the working age population, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.
"The president instructed the prime minister to come up with measures to unify oversight of the foreign labor force, which is scattered across ministries, to ensure it is managed comprehensively and flexibly in line with changes in the market," Lee said during a press briefing.
"The prime minister reported that he would form a task force to unify oversight of the foreign labor force and swiftly come up with remedies," he said.
Currently, the legal and administrative responsibilities concerning foreign workers are scattered across ministries, with the labor ministry handling nonprofessionals working for small and medium-sized companies, the agriculture ministry and local governments handling seasonal workers on farms, and the oceans ministry handling the hiring of seamen, the presidential office said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to release report on forced labor in N. Korea for 1st time
-
(URGENT) South Korea's Kang Mi-sun wins best female dancer at Benois de la Danse
-
N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'
-
YouTube to launch first official shopping channel in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
-
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
S. Korea to release report on forced labor in N. Korea for 1st time
-
(LEAD) Teenager arrested for attempting to open plane door mid-flight
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
(2nd LD) Heavy rain forecast for parts of S. Korea as monsoon season approaches
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
S. Korea has no intention to strike sour note with China: FM
-
(LEAD) Heavy rain forecast for parts of S. Korea as monsoon season approaches