PPP leader to visit THAAD village after gov't concludes no health hazards from battery

SEOUL -- The leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) was to visit a southeastern village hosting a U.S. THAAD missile defense battery on Monday after the government concluded that the battery poses no electromagnetic hazards.

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon plans to attend a briefing on the results of the environmental impact assessment and meet with villagers during the visit to Seongju, 214 kilometers south of Seoul, including tasting melons produced in the region.

Fukushima release plan finalized as most realistic alternative: S. Korean official

SEOUL -- Japan's decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima plant was finalized years ago as the most realistic alternative, and there is no point in talking about other ways to dispose of the water now, an official said Monday.

Amid concerns about health hazards, critics have suggested alternative ways, other than releasing the wastewater into the ocean, such as solidifying the water within concrete or storing the water in massive tanks.

S. Korea to create 300 bln-won fund for chip industry

SEOUL -- South Korea will create a fund worth 300 billion won (US$229.25 million) to ensure the stable value chain of the chip industry by strengthening the logic chip sector and related materials, parts and components firms, the industry ministry said Monday.

Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. vowed to invest a combined 75 billion won, and the Korea Development Bank, the Industrial Bank of Korea and several other entities will extend another 75 billion won of policy financing for a parent fund, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending

SEOUL -- The Ministry of Education announced Monday that extremely difficult questions not taught in schools will be eliminated from the annual college entrance exam as part of the government's efforts to reduce private education expenses.

The ministry said it will push for a "fair College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) centered on public education" by cracking down on a suspicious collusion between public and private educators that has led to the appearance of the so-called "killer questions" on the test.

Yoon calls for measures to unify foreign labor oversight roles

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday to come up with measures to unify the government's oversight responsibilities for the foreign labor force, citing growing labor shortages at industrial sites, his spokesperson said.

Yoon gave the instruction during a weekly meeting with Han at his office, saying the labor shortages are becoming serious despite the government's efforts due to "structural" reasons of a decline in the working age population, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

Girl group Fifty Fifty's agency alleges Warner Music Korea attempted to poach members

SEOUL -- Warner Music Korea has attempted to poach members of rising K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty through a third party, the group's agency alleged Monday.

"Both a subcontracted outsourcing company and Warner Music Korea appear to be behind the recent attempt by an outside force to steal Fifty Fifty members," Attrakt said in a press release.

(LEAD) Seoul shares end higher on tech, auto gains

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed higher Monday on advances in tech and auto shares. The local currency went down against the U.S. dollar.

After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 12.10 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,582.20. Trading volume was moderate at 473 million shares worth 8.3 trillion won (US$6.4 billion) with gainers outstripping decliners 494 to 381.

