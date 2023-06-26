Presidential office suggests legal action against irregularities in private education industry
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office suggested Monday that legal action could be taken against those found guilty of colluding to profit from difficult questions on the annual college entrance exam.
Controversy arose after President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the education minister earlier this month to exclude material not covered by public education from the College Scholastic Ability Test.
The instruction came amid criticism the test included "killer" questions that students without private tutoring could not solve, leading to a spike in private tutoring costs.
"I understand the education ministry is receiving various reports" related to the private education industry, a presidential official told reporters.
"Relevant authorities will thoroughly investigate and take action if necessary, and if legal action is required, that could be considered as well," the official said.
The official questioned whether the current private education system should be maintained when it is leaving students, parents and many teachers unhappy while lowering students' performances at the same time.
Yoon was earlier quoted as describing the current system as a "cartel" between the private education industry and the education authorities.
