British 'Spider-man' referred to prosecution for climbing Lotte World Tower without permission

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- A British free climber was referred to the prosecution for possible indictment after he climbed up to the 72nd floor of the tallest skyscraper in Seoul without permission earlier this month, police said Monday.

George King-Thompson, 24, was taken into custody while climbing up the outer wall of the 123-story Lotte World Tower in southern Seoul with his bare hands on June 12, before he was escorted inside the building and captured by police.

On Monday, the Seoul Songpa Police Station said it forwarded the case to the prosecution for investigation on charges of business obstruction and not on the initial charges of trespassing, as he technically did not enter the building.

King-Thompson is currently staying in South Korea after being banned from leaving the country.



A British man climbs Lotte World Tower, the tallest skyscraper in the country, in Seoul without permission on June 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

The free climber began his ascent up the skyscraper at around 5 a.m. on June 12 before reaching the 72nd story of the 555-meter-high building, the world's fifth tallest, at 8:47 a.m.

He was then allowed to ride a gondola-like lift and escorted inside the tower through the opening of a smoke ventilation system, and was detained by the police waiting for him inside.

Lotte World Tower authorities said they will review taking legal action against the free climber after investigation results are out.



