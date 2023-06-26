Daewoo E&C wins US$262 mln fertilizer plant order in Nigeria

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. said Monday its Nigerian subsidiary has clinched a 342.7 billion-won (US$262 million) order to build a fertilizer plant in Nigeria.

The South Korean builder said Daewoo E&C Nigeria Ltd. won the order from Indorama Eleme Fertilizer & Chemicals Limited (IEFCL) to construct the latter's third fertilizer plant in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

The fertilizer plant will be completed in 35 months. Daewoo E&C did not disclose the production capacity of the envisioned factory.

Daewoo E&C's Nigerian subsidiary had earlier completed IEFCL's first and second fertilizer plants.



The headquarters of Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. in central Seoul (Yonhap)



(END)