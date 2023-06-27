SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 27.



Korean-language dailies

-- Presidential secretary's office under Lee Dong-kwan asked spy agency to track down left-leaning people at KBS (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Killer questions to be removed from question-setting stage; teachers to check (Kookmin Daily)

-- Killer questions to also be banned from universities' essay sections (Donga Ilbo)

-- Questions for school grades, essays to also be set only from class material (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Killer questions' to be removed with 'tweezers' from question-setting stage (Segye Times)

-- 'Killer questions' to be removed also from essays, school grades (Chosun Ilbo)

-- These killer questions toppled fair Suneung (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Will tackling 'killers' tackle private education? (Hankyoreh)

-- Private education killing fair Suneung shows cracks (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Legal action to be considered for private education cartel' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Starting with this year's Suneung, 'killer questions' not to be included (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- 'Killer' questions axed from college entrance exam (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Korea unveils measures to cut reliance on private education (Korea Herald)

-- North Korea plagued by worst famine, wary of impact (Korea Times)

