Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Presidential secretary's office under Lee Dong-kwan asked spy agency to track down left-leaning people at KBS (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Killer questions to be removed from question-setting stage; teachers to check (Kookmin Daily)
-- Killer questions to also be banned from universities' essay sections (Donga Ilbo)
-- Questions for school grades, essays to also be set only from class material (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Killer questions' to be removed with 'tweezers' from question-setting stage (Segye Times)
-- 'Killer questions' to be removed also from essays, school grades (Chosun Ilbo)
-- These killer questions toppled fair Suneung (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Will tackling 'killers' tackle private education? (Hankyoreh)
-- Private education killing fair Suneung shows cracks (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Legal action to be considered for private education cartel' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Starting with this year's Suneung, 'killer questions' not to be included (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 'Killer' questions axed from college entrance exam (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea unveils measures to cut reliance on private education (Korea Herald)
-- North Korea plagued by worst famine, wary of impact (Korea Times)
