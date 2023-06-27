Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 27, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/21 Cloudy 10

Incheon 27/21 Sunny 10

Suwon 29/21 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 31/23 Sunny 20

Daejeon 30/22 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 29/21 Rain 60

Gangneung 33/23 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 31/23 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 29/23 Rain 60

Jeju 28/24 Rain 60

Daegu 32/23 Rain 60

Busan 26/23 Rain 60

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!