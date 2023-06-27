S. Korea, Greece to jointly develop technologies for eco-friendly vessels

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Greece agreed Tuesday to jointly develop technologies to renovate existing ships into eco-friendly ones in response to tougher emission regulations in the global shipping sector, Seoul's industry ministry said.

Under the agreement, the two nations will carry out projects to develop technologies for the designing of propulsion systems and shipbuilding to have existing ships be fueled by liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, methanol and other clean energy resources, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

STX Engine Co. and several other South Korean firms will join hands with Greece's Hydrus, Onex and other companies, and the South Korean government will invest 4 billion won (US$3.06 million) in the projects by 2026, it added.

The move came as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the shipping sector by 50 percent by 2050 compared with 2008 levels.

"South Korea secures advanced technologies in shipbuilding and engineering, and Greece owns the largest number of vessels in the world. This cooperation will present a new business model," First Vice Industry Minister Jang Young-jin said during a signing ceremony.

"South Korea will continue to make efforts to enhance economic cooperation with Greece in various related fields, such as digital, energy and green industry sectors," it added.

Global demand has surged for eco-friendly ships amid strong environmental regulations for net-zero goals. Some 5.5 percent of the vessels currently in operation around the world adopt clean fuels, according to the ministry.



This file photo, provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co., shows its eco container ship. The company unveiled the new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier at a tech road show in Greece on May 17, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

