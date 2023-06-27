Psychopathic murder suspect said to have stabbed victim over 110 times

BUSAN, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Bizarre behaviors allegedly committed by Jung Yoo-jung, a psychopathic murder suspect in the southeastern city of Busan, have been revealed one by one, as prosecutors said Tuesday she stabbed the victim more than 110 times with a weapon at the time of her crime last month.

The 23-year-old Jung has been arrested and indicted on charges of killing a female freelance tutor, with whom she had no personal connection, just out of curiosity about murder, and then dismembering and abandoning her body.

According to the prosecutors, Jung displayed extreme cruelty by stabbing the victim, also in her 20s, more than 110 times with a weapon prepared in advance during her crime on May 26.



This undated file photo, provided by the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, shows murder suspect Jung Yoo-jung. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In addition, she damaged many parts of the victim's body apparently in order to avoid fingerprint identification. Jung then dumped the dismembered body parts in a riverside bush in Yangsan, just north of Busan, to pretend the victim was missing.

Jung also called her father to suggest her intention to kill him and actually searched for related words, such as patricide, online, prosecutors said.

She was allegedly abandoned by her mother at age 1 and then by her father at age 6 before being raised by her grandfather. She seems to have had feelings of resentment towards her father because of her unfortunate childhood.

The prosecutors said that Jung's murder may have been influenced by her psychopathic personality after investigating her behavior, method of selecting the victim, and the process of planning and executing the crime.

Her first trial is scheduled to be held at Busan District Court on July 14.

ycm@yna.co.kr

(END)