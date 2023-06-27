SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.60 3.60

2-M 3.69 3.69

3-M 3.77 3.77

6-M 3.80 3.81

12-M 3.87 3.87



(END)