Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul shares tad down in Tues. morning trade

All News 11:38 June 27, 2023

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded marginally lower late Tuesday morning, weighed down by the fall in blue-chip tech stocks, notably battery and battery materials-related issues. Auto and utility large-caps gained ground.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 4.48 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,577.72 at around 11:20 a.m.

Top battery producer LG Energy Solution fell 0.9 percent and its smaller rival Samsung SDI lost 0.6 percent.

POSCO Future M, a secondary battery components maker, dipped nearly 2.5 percent.

Top-cap Samsung Electronics traded flat.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.8 percent. Its auto parts-making affiliate, Hyundai Mobis, climbed 1.8 percent.

State-run utility firm Korea Electric Power Corp. jumped more than 4 percent, on prospects for a turnaround after electricity fee hikes.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,303.80 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., up 2.5 won from Monday's close.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks #morning #KOSPI
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!