Seoul shares tad down in Tues. morning trade
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded marginally lower late Tuesday morning, weighed down by the fall in blue-chip tech stocks, notably battery and battery materials-related issues. Auto and utility large-caps gained ground.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 4.48 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,577.72 at around 11:20 a.m.
Top battery producer LG Energy Solution fell 0.9 percent and its smaller rival Samsung SDI lost 0.6 percent.
POSCO Future M, a secondary battery components maker, dipped nearly 2.5 percent.
Top-cap Samsung Electronics traded flat.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.8 percent. Its auto parts-making affiliate, Hyundai Mobis, climbed 1.8 percent.
State-run utility firm Korea Electric Power Corp. jumped more than 4 percent, on prospects for a turnaround after electricity fee hikes.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,303.80 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., up 2.5 won from Monday's close.
